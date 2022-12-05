Barcelona ‘perfectly aware’ of Manchester United’s ‘strong interest’ in signing La Liga midfielder: Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona are ready to face stern competition from Manchester United for the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, reports suggest.

Spanish outlet AS have reported that the Red Devils have been considering the possibility of paying the €60m release clause set by the San Sebastian club. The Catalonian giants, who are also vying for Zubimendi's signature, are "perfectly aware" of United's "strong interest" in the 23-year-old according to Mundo Deportivo.

Sources believe that both Xavi Hernandez and Erik ten Hag want to add the midfielder to their ranks. Manchester United's interest has solidified since Zubimendi's strong performances against them in their two Europa League group stage encounters.

However, Real Sociedad believe that the player is happy at the club. The club's Sporting Director Roberto Olabe insists that Zubimendi is planning his future with the San Sebastian outfit, as evidenced by his signing an extension in October that keeps him at the club till 2027.

Olabe feels that there is no possibility of a move in the January transfer window as Zubimendi is focused on helping the team win a trophy and secure Champions League qualification. He added that Real Sociedad were "happy and calm" with the situation around the player.

Club president Jokin Aperribay believes that the €60m price tag is a "lot of money" for teams interested in the defensive midfielder.

"[Zubimendi] has had many opportunities to leave, but he wants to stay at Real and is a fundamental pillar. If the player wants to leave, I am not very much in favour of him staying," Aperribay said.

Manchester United to compete with Real Madrid for the signing of Cody Gakpo

Manchester United target Cody Gakpo has impressed at the World Cup this year.

PSV Eindhoven attacking midfielder Cody Gakpo has attracted a lot of attention with his sensational performances for the Netherlands during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Recent reports suggest that Manchester United are prioritizing Gakpo's signature but will have to face competition from current Champions League holders Real Madrid.

The Telegraph reported that the Red Devils are looking to complete a deal with PSV Eindhoven for around €55m for the talented midfielder. Gakpo is a very interesting prospect as his versatility allows him to play across the forward line. United were interested in the summer as well, but ended up going all in for right-winger Antony.

Sources believe the 23-year-old will make his decision after the World Cup, but it is hard to envision a move to Manchester United in the upcoming winter transfer window.

