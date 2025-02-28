Barcelona plan to include key player + €40m offer for 25-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate: Reports 

Barcelona are planning a player-plus-cash offer for Cristiano Ronaldo's international teammate Rafael Leao, according to Fichajes. The 25-year-old has been a key figure for AC Milan this season, registering 10 goals and seven assists from 37 games across competitions.

However, Leao's future with the Rossoneri remains up in the air ahead of the summer window. AC Milan are out of this season's Champions League after losing to Feyenoord in the playoffs.

The exit from the premier European tournament will be a huge financial blow for the Italian giants. To make matters worse, AC Milan are currently eighth in the Serie A table, and in danger of missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League.

The club could turn to player sales to address the issue this summer, and Leao could be sacrificed. Barcelona are eyeing the situation with interest, as they look for a new left-forward.

The Catalans are planning to offer €40m and Ferran Torres to convince the Rossoneri to let Leao go. AC Milan could be open to such an arrangement, but could also hold out for alternate offers from the Portuguese's other suitors.

Barcelona are under financial difficulties and may not be able to indulge in a bidding war for the player's services. Interestingly, Leao has registered 29 appearances alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the Portugal national team so far.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Barcelona in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Barcelona 34 times in his career, during his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. The Portuguese superstar has won 10 games, and lost 15 so far.

CR7 has scored 20 goals and set up three more against the Catalans in his career. Interestingly, he never scored against them as a Manchester United player.

The Portuguese superstar first locked horns with the LaLiga giants in the semifinals of the Champions League in the 2007/08 campaign, during his time with the Red Devils. The Premier League giants progressed to the final courtesy of a Paul Scholes goal in the second leg at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the losing side in the 2009 Champions League final, in his final game for Manchester United, which Barcelona won. CR7 moved to Real Madrid that summer, and regularly faced the Catalan side in El Clasico. His last game against the Blaugrana was for Juventus in the 2020/21 Champions League group stages, where he scored a brace in a 2-0 win.

