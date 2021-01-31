Barcelona plan to loan out duo - Reports

Barcelona are planning loan moves for Matheus Fernandes and Jean-Clair Todibo, in a bid to give the pair more playing time. Ronald Koeman doesn't see the duo as part of his plans for this season, and would prefer them to go out on loan to clubs where they will get more first-team action.

Fernandes joined Barcelona from Palmeiras in the summer and has hardly featured for the Blaugrana since his arrival. Todibo came to Barcelona in January 2019, and has been on loan at Benfica this season, but due to his lack of playing time, Barcelona would prefer he switches loan clubs to a team that would offer him more action. The youngster has only made one substitute appearance in the Champions League.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Barcelona are keen to secure the loan deals for the youngsters before tomorrows transfer deadline. La Liga sides Elche and Deportivo Alaves are reportedly interested in bringing in Fernandes till the end of the season. While Todibo has been courted by Ligue 1 side Nice.

Todibo in particular has had a rough season. The defender has made no league appearances for Benfica this season, with manager Jorge Jesus condemning the player's defensive capabilities. Jesus claims that Todibo does not have the physical or tactical skills that a centre-back requires. This damning verdict of the youngster could prevent him from securing a move away from Barcelona in the future.

Also, the young defender could cause even more trouble to Barcelona, as Benfica are asking to be reimbursed on the €2 million fee they paid for Todibo when they took him on loan at the beginning of the season.

Marca reports that Barcelona are trying to negotiate a way out of paying the fee, as the club are currently going through a financial crisis.

Barcelona may see a clear-out in the summer

Barcelona are preparing for a major overhaul in the summer

Matheus Fernandes and Jean-Clair Todibo may be the first casualties of what could be a massive clear-out in the summer. Barcelona need to improve their financial situation and the only way to do that would be to let some of their players leave.

There have been talks about moves for the likes of Phillipe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo, as Barcelona are looking to bring in cheaper reinforcements to help reduce the club's burgeoning wage bill.