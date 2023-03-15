Barcelona planning to sign €35 million-rated Brazilian attacker on loan with mandatory buy option: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to snap up Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque on a loan deal with a mandatory purchase option.

Roque, 18, has been touted as the next Brazilian teenage sensation due to his rise in stature at both club and country level. Since the turn of the year, he has been heavily linked with a permanent switch to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

A left-footed forward blessed with pace and shooting, Roque turned a lot of heads at the South American U20 Championship last month. He scored six goals and contributed an assist in eight tournament games, helping his national team lift the much-coveted trophy in Colombia.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Barcelona are pushing on both player and club deal with Athletico Paranaense to advance in the negotiations. Brazilian star Vitor Roque: "I definitely feel prepared to play in Europe. I work for it, I'm focused on getting there as prepared as possible".

According to SPORT, Barcelona are planning to lure Roque away from Athletico on an initial loan deal with a purchase option, similar to what PSG did with Kylian Mbappe in 2017. The Catalan giants are hoping to splash close to €35 million to seal the transfer in the summer of 2024.

Roque, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Arena da Baixada, is also keen to secure a summer move to Camp Nou. The player's agent, Andre Cury, also has ties with the La Liga outfit as he worked as an executive of the Cule technical secretariat in South America for years.

Earlier last year, Barcelona were in the race for Palmeiras star Endrick before Real Madrid secured the teenage forward's signature in a deal worth up to a staggering €72 million. As a result, the Catalan giants have shifted their focus to Roque, who is being considered as a long-term offensive replacement for the aging star Robert Lewandowski.

Roque, who is Athletico's all-time record signing, has netted eight goals and laid out three assists in 38 matches for his boyhood club so far.

ge @geglobo "Vitor Roque joga bolaaaaaa!"



Até agora estou na dúvida sobre o que foi mais incrível nesse gol, se os dribles no Nathan Silva ou o chute



E você, o que achou?

Vitor Roque opines on Barcelona interest

During an interview with SPORT, Vitor Roque shared his thoughts on being linked with a permanent move to the Blaugrana. He elaborated:

"I feel ready to play for Barcelona. I try to stay focused on the day-to-day and give my best at Athletico. I'm sure that if I do well here, going to Europe will soon be a real possibility."

When asked whether he feels special, the Brazil U20 star responded:

"Yes, but I have to be humble so that everything turns out well. That's why I always talk about working and thanking God. Without that, none of this would be happening. Playing for Barça is a dream for any player. If I sign for Barça, my family and I will be very happy. That's why I keep working hard. I want everything to be sorted out."

