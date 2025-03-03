Barcelona plot €45m deal for Arsenal star as Hansi Flick looks to bolster squad next summer: Reports

Barcelona are preparing an €45 million offer for the potential signing of Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, according to a report by Fichajes.net (TheHardTackle). Hansi Flick is looking to bolster his squad in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Martinelli has proven to be a key player in the attack for the Gunners in recent times. He is best known for his pace and ability to deliver in the final third. Despite struggling with his fitness this season, Martinelli has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 35 games across competitions.

Martinelli's brilliance this season hasn't gone under the radar as Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for him. If signed, the 23-year-old’s versatility to feature in both the right and left flank in attack could be pivotal for Barca.

His intuition in attack and ability to score could also enhance La Blaugrana's attacking prowess. At age 23, Martinelli could fit into Barca's long-term plans of building a young and lethal squad if the deal goes through.

However, it remains to be seen if Arsenal would accept Barca's reported €45 million offer for Martinelli, given his importance in Mikel Arteta's squad. Martinelli is contracted at Arsenal till June 2027 and valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt.

Barcelona willing to extend Raphinha's contract at the Camp Nou - Reports

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo (via Transfer News Live), Barca are looking to extend Raphinha's contract at the club. The Brazilian has been brilliant in attack for La Blaugrana this season. His contract at Camp Nou is scheduled to expire in June 2027.

This could definitely increase Barca's bargaining power over his possible sale in the future, if they decide to sell him. In 39 appearances across competitions, Raphinha has scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists this season.

