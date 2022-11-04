Barcelona plot January move for Gerard Pique's replacement - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are considering signing Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Martinez as a replacement for centre-back Gerard Pique in January. The legendary defender has made the decision to retire from football and will play his final match in La Liga against Almeria on Saturday (5 November).

The Blaugrana currently owe Pique €80 million, but according to the sources, the retiring center-back is prepared to accept €50 million. This will give Barcelona some leeway as they look for his replacement while dealing with their current financial struggles.

The Blaugrana are only prepared to go for Inigo Martinez in January if Bilbao are willing to sell him for cheap. The center-back is currently 31 years old and his current deal with the popular Basque outfit will expire next year.

The Blaugrana reportedly have a verbal agreement in place with Martinez that would see him move to Camp Nou on a free transfer after his contract with Bilbao expires in the summer.

B/R Football @brfootball Gerard Piqué announces he is retiring from football and will play his last match for Barcelona this Saturday Gerard Piqué announces he is retiring from football and will play his last match for Barcelona this Saturday 🔵🔴 https://t.co/yCe6gg9sk7

However, the Catalan giants want to make their move for him in January, as Pique's retirement will open up space within the squad. However, Martinez will need to be injury free and affordable in January for Barca to make their move for him.

Barcelona legend Pique announces retirement

Pique has had an enviable career with the Spanish giants after graduating from Barca's La Masia youth academy.

While he left Barcelona early on for a four-year stint at Manchester United, Pique struggled for playing time at Old Trafford and eventually returned to Camp Nou. Pique made just 23 appearances across four years at United.

The Spaniard's return in 2008 coincided with the start of Barca's golden era in football, as he joined up with world-class players like Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, and Lionel Messi. The towering center-back has played 615 games for the Blaugrana, with his 616th game set to be against Almeria on Saturday.

GOAL @goal Gerard Pique will retire from football after Barcelona's game vs Almeria on Saturday Gerard Pique will retire from football after Barcelona's game vs Almeria on Saturday 😥 https://t.co/rYBPsvQgQy

Pique's time at Camp Nou has been filled with unprecedented levels of success. The center-back has won three Champions League trophies, eight La Liga titles, and seven Copa Del Reys. He also enjoyed massive success with Spain, guiding La Roja to a World Cup in 2010 and a European Championship in 2012.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes