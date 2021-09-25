Barcelona plot move for Arsenal forward - Reports

Barcelona have shown interest in signing Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette next summer on a free transfer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Football London).

Barcelona are currently looking to sign a new forward due to Martin Braithwaite's long-term injury. The Catalan giants already have a forward crisis at the club with Sergio Aguero still not match fit to feature in a busy September schedule.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona are now keeping an eye on Lacazette, who could be available on a free transfer next summer. The 30-year-old forward is yet to pen a new deal with Arsenal and could be on his way out in 2022.

It is worth noting that Barcelona had shown some interest in signing Lacazette this summer before signing Luuk de Jong on loan from La Liga rivals Sevilla.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the future of Lacazette at the Emirates Stadium during a pre-match press conference. In response, Arteta said:

"We discuss that internally, we discuss that with him. It’s a long season ahead of us, everything can happen. Everything is open."

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl



football.london/arsenal-fc/art… Lacazette's contract expires at the end of the season with Barcelona reportedly interested in signing him Lacazette's contract expires at the end of the season with Barcelona reportedly interested in signing him



football.london/arsenal-fc/art…

As things stand, Alexandre Lacazette has made a decent start to the new season with Arsenal. Though his impact in the Premier League has been minimal, the Frenchman has scored twice in two games in the Carabao Cup.

This could be Lacazette's last chance to secure a big move to somewhere like Barcelona as he enters the twilight of his career.

Arsenal and Barcelona find themselves in rebuilding phase

Arsenal and Barcelona are currently in the rebuilding phase following a poor end to last season for both clubs. Barcelona have been forced to offload the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi due to their bleak financial situation. Arsenal, meanwhile, are trying to get back into European positions after finishing in a lowly eighth place last season.

The Gunners, however, had a more fruitful transfer window than Barcelona. Arsenal spent big money on the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard as they keep rebuilding their team under Mikel Arteta.

Barcelona, on the other hand, still have question marks over the quality of their team and the future of their manager Ronald Koeman. However, the Catalan giants do possess some talented youngsters in Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Pedri to build a team around.

Goal @goal



He joins Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, Ilaix Moriba and Pedri on that list.



#NXGN Gavi is the fifth 17-year-old to start a league match for Barcelona in the past calendar year 👶He joins Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, Ilaix Moriba and Pedri on that list. Gavi is the fifth 17-year-old to start a league match for Barcelona in the past calendar year 👶



He joins Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, Ilaix Moriba and Pedri on that list.



#NXGN https://t.co/Zrrh1UtD8J

Also Read

Also Read: Paul Merson's predictions for Chelsea vs Man City, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other Premier League GW 6 fixtures

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee