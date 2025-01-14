Barcelona plot surprise move for Liverpool star facing uncertain future under Arne Slot: Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing Darwin Nunez from Liverpool, according to a recent report by Fichajes.net. Nunez’s future at Anfield has been under speculation recently and he has been linked with several European clubs.

Nunez joined the Reds from Benfica for a reported €85 million in July 2022. In 122 games, he has scored 37 goals and provided 21 assists for the Merseysiders.

However, since Arne Slot took over the affairs at Anfield, Nunez’s game time has dipped. The Uruguayan has registered 26 appearances this season, scoring four goals and providing as many assists.

Fichajes.net claims that Barca are looking to strengthen their attack in the ongoing January transfer window. They are also looking to sign a striker that could complement Robert Lewandowski in the final third.

Trending

Nunez is a decent finisher and his ability to create for other attackers is outstanding. His attacking proficiency could improve Barca's attack if signed. At 25, Nunez could also be seen as Lewandowski's long-term replacement at Camp Nou.

However, Nunez is contracted at Anfield till June 2028 and he's valued at €65 million by Transfermarkt. The main dilemma in this potential transfer could be the transfer fee, given Barca's financial situation.

How has right-winger Lamine Yamal performed for Barcelona this season?

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona: Spanish Super Cup - Source: Getty

Yamal is arguably one of the best youngsters presently in the footballing world and has been a key player for La Blaugrana this season.

The Spaniard is best known for his proficiency in scoring and also to create opportunities in attack. In the 2024-25 campaign, we've witnessed a glimpse of his attacking brilliance.

In 23 appearances, Yamal has scored eight goals and registered 12 assists. His brilliance has not gone unnoticed as La Blaugrana are looking to extend his contract at the Camp Nou.

The Spaniard's current contract is set to expire in June 2026. However, Fabrizio Romano claims that Yamal could extend his contract at Camp Nou in the coming weeks. A fresh contract could come with an improved salary for the youngster and this could enhance his confidence in attack.

Yamal remains in contention to feature for Barcelona in their upcoming game against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday (January 15).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback