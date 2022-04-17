Barcelona plot transfer talks with Coutinho after Aston Villa performances: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen to sell Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer. The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Aston Villa until the end of the season. Steven Gerrard's side have the option to buy him after the end of his loan spell.

According to The Mirror, Barcelona do not believe Aston Villa will exercise their option to buy Philippe Coutinho for £33 million this summer. The Blaugranas' directors, therefore, plan to begin talks with the midfielder's representatives to determine his future.

Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 in a deal worth £142 million. He was widely considered one of the best midfielders in the world prior to his move to Camp Nou.

The Brazilian enjoyed an impressive start to life at Camp Nou, scoring 10 goals in 22 appearances for the club during the second half of the 2017-18 campaign. However, he suffered a massive dip in form the following season.

Coutinho then spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan with Bayern Munich. Following that, he returned to Barcelona where was on the fringes of the club's squad last season and during the first half of this season. The 29-year-old then joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

Coutinho enjoyed an impressive start to his loan spell at Villa Park, scoring four goals and providing three assists in his first eight appearances for the club. He has, however, failed to score or assist a goal in his last four league games.

Aston Villa were reportedly keen to sign him permanently this summer. But they are rumored to be reconsidering their decision due to the Brazilian's inconsistent performances.

Barcelona are desperate to sell the midfielder this summer as he is not part of Xavi's plans for the club. The La Liga giants are also in a dire financial situation and will therefore be keen to get his wage bill off their books.

The Aston Villa loanee has received interest from a number of Brazilian clubs but is believed to be keen to stay in Europe.

Barcelona could use the funds from Philippe Coutinho's potential sale to sign Robert Lewandowski

Bayern München v Villarreal CF Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona have a wealth of midfielders in their squad at the moment. The likes of Gavi, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong have established themselves as regular starters and are seen as the future of the club.

The Catalan giants will therefore be desperate to part ways with Philippe Coutinho as he is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou. Xavi's side could use the capital earned from the Brazilian's potential sale to fund a move for Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

According to Sky Sports News, Barcelona are keen to sign the Poland international, who is widely considered one of the best strikers of his generation. He has scored 341 goals in 370 appearances during his eight-year stint with the Bavarian giants.

B/R Football @brfootball Robert Lewandowski is in talks to join Barcelona with the Bayern striker and Xavi wanting the move, reports @gerardromero Robert Lewandowski is in talks to join Barcelona with the Bayern striker and Xavi wanting the move, reports @gerardromero https://t.co/blw9KGIIxt

Lewandowski has just over a year remaining on his contract. Reports suggest the 33-year-old is seeking a new challenge, and is interested in being part of Xavi's project at Camp Nou.

The club endured a dismal start to the 2021-22 campaign. They were languishing in ninth place in the La Liga table when the Spanish tactician took over the reins midway through the first half of the season. The Catalan club have now climbed up to second place in the league table.

