Barcelona plotting €70m move for Manchester United attacker after Memphis Depay injury blow - Reports

Barcelona are rumored to be interested in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

According to Spanish publication El Nacional (via Manchester Evening News), the Blaugrana are said to be monitoring Rashford, who could cost around €70 million. The club's need for a forward has become paramount following Memphis Depay's injury.

Depay sustained a hamstring injury during Barcelona's 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. The Dutchman, who has been the Catalans' top-scorer so far this season with eight goals across all competitions, joins multiple other attackers on the treatment table.

Barcelona are already missing Sergio Aguero, who has been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, and Martin Braithwaite, who underwent surgery for a knee injury. Ansu Fati is also currently recovering from an injury.

Luuk de Jong is the only available striker on the side, but he has failed to impress since arriving on loan from Sevilla. This means Barcelona will have to purely depend on inexperienced youngsters from their B-team for their La Liga fixture against Osasuna this weekend.

Many expect Xavi Hernandez's side to make some big moves in the winter transfer window, and the club are said to be monitoring multiple players. Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is the latest addition to their wishlist, which also includes Manchester City's Ferran Torres.

Marcus Rashford is unlikely to leave Manchester United despite Barcelona links

Marcus Rashford recently returned to action after undergoing surgery on his shoulder. The Manchester United forward was expected to be out until November but was back a month earlier.

Rashford has already made 11 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season, registering three goals and an assist. The 24-year-old is expected to be a crucial part of new interim boss Ralf Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 setup due to his pace and dribbling ability upfront.

Manchester United are extremely unlikely to sell Rashford, who rose through the ranks before making it into their first team in 2016. He has made 282 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils so far, scoring 91 goals and recording 57 assists. He has also won an FA Cup, a League Cup and a UEFA Europa League title with his boyhood club.

Given his close affiliation with Manchester United, Rashford is unlikely to leave Old Trafford for a Barcelona switch. It is also worth noting that the Red Devils have progressed to this season's Champions League knockouts, while the Catalans have fallen to the Europa League.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh