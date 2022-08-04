Barcelona plotting audacious €80 million swoop for Liverpool superstar: Reports 

Barcelona want Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (reported via Liverpool Echo). According to Futbol Total (via Liverpool Echo), the La Liga side would be willing to offer €80 million for the England international.

As per the report, the Blaugrana are interested in making the Reds star their statement signing in the 2022 summer transfer window to complete the squad.

If Barcelona are successful, the 23-year-old could possibly be a replacement (upgrade even) for the Spanish club's current right-back Sergino Dest. Dest has attracted interest from Manchester United and Atletico de Madrid this summer.

The European giants have been ruthless in the transfer window so far, swooping up Chelsea targets Raphinha and Jules Kounde from Leeds United and Sevilla. The Catalan side have also secured Robert Lewandowski's signature for a €45 million fee (plus add-ons) from Bayern Munich.

Arnold has had a prolific career with the Merseyside-based club so far under the leadership of manager Jurgen Klopp. In 227 appearances, he has recorded 62 assists and 13 goals, an impressive stat for a full-back.

The 23-year-old also played a crucial role in the English side's triumphant second-leg comeback against the Blaugrana during the 2018-19 season. Klopp's side went on to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy that season.

The Reds full-back, however, has previously expressed his desire to remain with the Reds for the entirety of his career. In a past interview with Sky Sports, he had said (via Liverpool FC):

“To play for Liverpool is the dream, the aim, and I can’t see it changing, to be fair. As long as possible I want to have that relationship with Liverpool, to be a Liverpool player."

Barcelona and Liverpool join race to sign RB Salzburg forward

Barcelona and Liverpool join race to sign Slovenian prodigy

As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle), Barcelona and Liverpool have joined the race to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Salzburg.

The Slovenian forward is one of the most sought-after players in the market, attracting interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and now the two aforementioned clubs.

Key days for Benjamin Šeško's future with contacts ongoing. Manchester United know they have to be fast on this deal, after meeting with agent days ago. There are 2 more clubs in the race. Šeško will make a decision soon with his agent and family.

According to Romano, the 19-year-old star is expected to make a decision soon regarding his future. However, RB Salzburg are hoping to retain the 19-year-old prodigy for at least another season.

