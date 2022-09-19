Barcelona plotting audacious swoop for Real Madrid star: Reports

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio has emerged as a shock target for Barcelona as he nears the end of his contract with Los Blancos, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona made seven new additions to their squad during the recently-concluded transfer window. They signed Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde for a combined sum of over €150 million.

The Blaugrana also roped in Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso on free transfers. They notably convinced Ousmane Dembele to sign a new contract with them as well.

Xavi and Co. are already reaping the rewards for their efforts in the transfer market as they are yet to taste defeat in La Liga this term. Club president Joan Laporta, though, is already looking at ways to strengthen the squad further.

Barcelona are constantly on the lookout for opportunities to bolster their ranks even though the next transfer window is three months away. It has now emerged that Real Madrid's Asensio has popped up on their radar.

The Catalans are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old's situation at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to the aforementioned source. The player has his contract with Los Blancos expiring at the end of the season.

Asensio was heavily linked with a move away from the European champions in the summer. There were suggestions that he was offered to Arsenal and Manchester United, but he eventually stayed put.

Real Madrid will have one more opportunity to receive a transfer fee from Asensio's sale in January. They may be forced to lose him for free if they do not move him on in the winter transfer window.

Barcelona will pursue a move for the Spaniard if he does not move elsewhere in January, as per the report. Apart from his contract situation, the 26-year-old's age and versatility make him an attractive target for the Camp Nou outfit.

Could Asensio sign new deal with Real Madrid amid Barcelona interest?

Real Madrid could also tie Asensio down to a new deal to avoid losing him for free. However, it remains to be seen if the player is prepared to put pen to paper on a new contract with them.

The Spain international has found playing time hard to come by in Carlo Ancelotti's team this term. He has clocked just 47 minutes of first-team action so far, scoring one goal in the process.

Asensio could thus be tempted to leave the Bernabeu in search of regular playing time next year. Barcelona's relationship with the attacker's agent Jorge Mendes could reportedly help them lure him to Camp Nou.

