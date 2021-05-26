Barcelona plotting cut-price deal for 21-year-old defender - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in AZ Alkmaar star Owen Wijndal. Ronald Koeman is said to be a huge admirer of the defender and sees him as the perfect successor to Jordi Alba.

According to AS, Barcelona are hoping to complete a deal for the full-back this summer. The report states that he would cost the club around €15 million.

Given that the Dutchman is represented by Mino Raiola, Barcelona club president Joan Laporta hopes that his good relationship with the Portuguese super-agent will help him get a cut-price deal for the player.

Wijndal himself seems flattered by Barcelona's interest. The 21-year-old told Dutch outlet AD:

"It is special to read something like this. It flatters me, although I don't know if it is true. If it were really serious, my agent would have called me. It is better for them to talk about you like that than negative. Yes, right? Of course this does something to me. I like it very much."

Wijndal has been one of the standout performers for AZ in the recently concluded 2020-21 campaign. The full-back played 42 games throughout the season, scoring two goals and providing six assists. His performances have even earned him a call-up to Frank De Boer's Holland squad for Euro 2020.

Ronald Koeman sees Wijndal as a future star at Barcelona and is keen to bring him to Camp Nou this summer.

Wijndal's arrival would mean that Barcelona are likely to part ways with Junior Firpo. The Spaniard's €18 million move from Real Betis back in 2019 has not been a successful one, and Koeman no longer sees him as part of the club's future plans.

Owen Wijndal not the only full-back on Barcelona's shortlist

Robin Gosens in action for Atalanta

Although Wijndal may be a great signing this summer, Barcelona are also interested in Atalanta star Robin Gosens. The Germany international has been in stellar form this season, having registered 11 goals and six assists in 32 Serie A games for the club.

Gosens plays a more attacking role for Atalanta but is comfortable at left-back and would be a great addition to Ronald Koeman's side. However, given the season he has had, Atalanta are unlikely to let him leave for cheap.

Another option that Barcelona has been exploring is the promotion of 17-year-old starlet Alejandro Balde to the senior team. This would be the most economical option, but there are still doubts over whether the youngster is ready for first-team action.

