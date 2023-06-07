Barcelona plotting move for 21-year-old right-back in 2024: Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing AS Monaco full-back Vanderson in the summer of 2024, according to Spanish outlet SPORT (via Barca Universal). The 21-year-old Brazilian has been on the Catalan radar for quite some time now.

Right-back has been a worrisome position for Barcelona for quite some time now. Many players have failed to nail down the position in previous campaigns, including Hector Bellerin and Nelson Semedo, amongst others. Manager Xavi was forced to play Jules Kounde as a makeshift right-back during their recent title-winning campaign.

Kounde did a decent job as a right-back but the Catalan giants will need an out-and-out right-back for the upcoming season. According to the aforementioned source, the club have a short-term and a long-term solution to curb their right-back problem.

Barcelona's short-term plans are to sign Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo on a long deal for the 2023-24 season before signing Vanderson next summer.

According to the reports, Blaugrana enquired about the possibility of signing Vanderson in the summer of 2022. They, however, were thrown off by Monaco's asking price of €60 million. The club's new sporting director Deco himself recommended the 21-year-old full-back back in early 2022 only for them to react slowly.

Vanderson could be the answer to Barcelona's long-standing right-back issues. The full-back is still young but already possesses the experience of playing in a top league in Ligue 1. He has also had a few appearances in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers and UEFA Europa League proper.

Vanderson had a good 2022-23 season for Monaco. The full-back made a total of 39 appearances across all competitions and contributed a goal and five assists along the way. He played 31 out of the 38 games in Ligue 1, missing five due to a knee injury.

Vanderson currently has a contract with AS Monaco until the summer of 2027. He will have to play at least another season in the principality before Barcelona come back for him in 2024. According to Barca Universal, however, Manchester United are interested in signing the full-back in this very summer transfer window.

Barcelona secured a comfortable win in their post-season friendly in Japan

Xavi's side travelled to Japan to play a post-season friendly game against Vissel Kobe. The La Liga champions secured a comfortable 2-0 victory on June 6 to end their successful campaign on a high.

Franck Kessie opened the scoring for the Catalan outfit early in the first half. Pablo Torre's inch-perfect through ball found Kessie who tucked it past the Vissel Kobe goalkeeper to open the scoring.

Three minutes later defender Eric Garcia doubled the scoring for Barcelona. The Spain defender headed home from a corner once again delivered by Pablo Torre. The visitors than controlled the game to see it through.

