Barcelona plotting move for goalscoring sensation in January transfer window - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified RB Salzburg prodigy Karim Adeyemi as a key transfer target in the January window.

Adeyemi has quickly emerged as one of the best young forwards. The 19-year-old has been on fire for Salzburg this season, having netted 15 times in 22 games already. Adeyemi also excelled for the Austrian club in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists in 39 matches.

According to a report from Sport (via International Business Times), Barcelona will look to sign Adeyemi during the winter transfer window. The Catalans, who welcomed new manager Xavi Hernandez this week, are on the lookout for a No. 9 to partner Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool have Karim Adeyemi (19) on their radar. [bild] Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool have Karim Adeyemi (19) on their radar. [bild] https://t.co/NCKiAU2gMc

The likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Edinson Cavani and Raheem Sterling have also been linked with a move to Barcelona. But Adeyemi is the youngest of the four players and could prove to be an excellent acquisition in the long term.

However, the German striker's transfer value could prove to be a stumbling block for Barcelona. Salzburg could demand in excess of €40 million for Adeyemi, which could prove difficult for the Blaugrana given their current financial situation.

Additionally, the likes of Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have also been rumored to be monitoring the 19-year-old. All three clubs are currently better placed financially than Barcelona to sign Adeyemi.

Barcelona in dire need of a striker to replace Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero was signed by Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer. Aguero was expected to lead the Catalans' attack using his experience and goalscoring ability. However, the injury problems that have plagued the Argentine in recent years have come back to haunt him once again.

Aguero missed around two months at the start of the season due to a calf injury suffered in training. The 33-year-old recovered from it and made his Barcelona debut in October, featuring in four more games after that. However, Aguero then suffered from cardiac arrhythmia which has now ruled him out for at least three more months.

B/R Football @brfootball Barcelona announce Sergio Aguero will now be subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by a doctor. The club will monitor his progress in the next three months.



Aguero suffered discomfort in his chest during Barcelona's match on Saturday. Get well soon 🙏 Barcelona announce Sergio Aguero will now be subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by a doctor. The club will monitor his progress in the next three months.Aguero suffered discomfort in his chest during Barcelona's match on Saturday. Get well soon 🙏 https://t.co/ayJ8iGUJ7d

Barcelona are also without their other striker, Martin Braithwaite, who suffered a knee injury back in August. Braithwaite isn't expected to return before the start of 2022 either.

Luuk de Jong seems to have been a panic signing and has underwhelmed this season. He is unlikely to feature under new boss Xavi Hernandez, leaving the Blaugrana with virtually no options for the centre-forward position.

So far, they have tried using the likes of Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay in a central role. However, both players play their best football when deployed on the wings with a striker to support or feed off of.

