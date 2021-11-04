Barcelona plotting move to land 27-year-old German defender on free transfer in 2022 - Reports

Barcelona are looking to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star Matthias Ginter on a free transfer next summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle).

Ginter has been a staple of Borussia Monchengladbach's defense since his move from rivals Borussia Dortmund back in 2017. The 27-year-old has made over 150 appearances for Gladbach and has scored 10 goals in all competitions. He was also part of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad.

The Germany international has now entered the final year of his contract and could be available on a free transfer next summer. His situation has attracted various European giants, with Barcelona being one of them.

It is worth noting that Matthias Ginter has been previously linked with a move to Barcelona. However, the prospect of signing an experienced international on a free transfer is much more appealing to the Blaugrana due to their current financial woes.

Barcelona's troubles off the pitch are well-documented. The Catalan giants were forced to sign free agents over the summer to strengthen their squad for the new season. These included the likes of Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona could do with bolstering their defense. The likes of Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti are facing uncertainty over their future, while Gerard Pique is not getting any younger.

Matthias Ginter will be a great signing for Barcelona. The defender is capable of playing in various positions, including right-back and defensive midfield. He is also comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Barcelona are looking to appoint Xavi as their new manager

Following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, Barcelona are now looking to appoint their former midfielder, Xavi Hernandez, as their new manager in the coming weeks.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club's representatives flew to Qatar to negotiate a deal with Xavi's current club Al-Sadd.

The 41-year-old manager has always been Barcelona's first choice to take over the managerial duties from Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona have made a poor start to the 2021-22 season. The Catalan giants are currently ninth in the La Liga standings, having picked up just 16 points from their first 11 games. They are currently trailing the likes of Osasuna, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis in the standings.

Barcelona, however, did manage to secure a 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League. They have climbed to second place in their group after a poor start to the campaign which saw them lose 3-0 to both Bayern Munich and SL Benfica.

