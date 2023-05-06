Barcelona plotting move to sign attacking trio for combined fee of just €15 million: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking to sign the trio of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Yannick Carrasco, and Ez Abde for €15 million in the summer.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea from the Catalan club on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. However, he has struggled for form in London. A return to the Blaugrana has been touted for the Gabonese striker.

Carrasco, on the other hand, was a target for Xavi's side in the January transfer window as well. While a deal didn't materialize, the club still holds interest in the player. The Belgian has been a long-serving player for Atletico Madrid and has ample La Liga experience.

His contract with Atleti will expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. Despite his €25 million market value, Carrasco might be available for a lesser fee in the summer.

Abde, meanwhile, has spent the season out on loan at Osasuna. He has scored five goals and has provided two assists in 29 matches this season. Barcelona are planning to keep hold of the player, according to the El Nacional report.

The Blaugrana are in a dire financial situation, meaning it's difficult for them to make top signings. Hence, the three aforementioned names could prove to be bargain additions.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Lionel Messi

Messi to Barca?

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There have been widespread reports about the Argentine making a return to Barcelona.

However, the Blaugrana need to free up €200 million from their wage bill to register new players in the summer. Hence, the situation is complicated for the club to make a move for Messi.

The Argentine has a tremendous legacy at the club, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games. He won 34 trophies before leaving the club in 2021. He left after Barca were unable to renew the player's contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

