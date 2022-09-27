Barcelona plotting shock move for Real Madrid attacker if Ousmane Dembele leaves: Reports

According to ARA, Barcelona will consider Marco Asensio as an option if Ousmane Dembele decides to leave the club.

Dembele recently signed a new deal with the Catalan club earlier this summer, extending his stay by two years. However, his agent is angling a move away for the player earlier than that to pocket a hefty signing bonus.

Asensio, who becomes a free agent next summer as his contract with Real Madrid is set to run out, could join the Blaugranas next.

Barcelona have been interested in the former RCD Mallorca forward since 2014. However, Los Blancos tipped them to sign the player back in 2015.

That said, the Blaugrana might need attacking reinforcements next summer. Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay have found it hard to convince Xavi Hernandez to give them a starting spot.

While Depay has been good when given a chance, the Dutchman will see his contract with the club run out next summer. To add to that, if Dembele leaves, acquiring Asensio might be a good option for Xavi Hernandez.

The Spaniard has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti so far this season, playing just four matches.

Asensio, however, played for Spain in their 2-1 home defeat against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

Despite being left out in the cold at club level, the 26-year-old managed to produce a stunning assist for Jordi Alba during the game.

Barcelona star wants to see Lionel Messi perform well in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in action for Barcelona

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets were teammates at Barcelona since Busquets made his debut for the club back in 2008. They have been friends since their days at the Blaugrana's academy La Masia.

The on-field partnership, however, came to an abrupt end when Messi was forced to make a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the start of the 2021-22 season. La Liga's wage rules and Barcelona's financial struggles meant that the Argentine had to leave the club.

That said, he still holds a dear place in Busquets' heart. Here's what the veteran midfielder said about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in a recent chat with SPORT (via Barca Universal):

"Messi needed to win a tournament with his national team, he did it with the Copa América. I hope he does as well as possible while he’s still in the national team. He’s my friend, the best player in the world."

Messi has had a great start with PSG this season, registering six goals and eight assists in 11 matches.

