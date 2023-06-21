Barcelona ponder move for 34-year-old La Liga star as potential replacement for Sergio Busquets: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo as a Sergio Busquets replacement.

Parejo, 34, has been a first-team starter for the Yellow Submarine since arriving from Valencia for an initial fee of €2 million in 2020. He has helped his current side finish in fifth, seventh and seventh spots in the La Liga table so far.

A right-footed central midfielder blessed with passing and composure, the Spaniard has been aging like fine wine of late. Since joining Quique Setien's outfit, he has scored nine goals and contributed 27 assists in 149 appearances.

According to Esport3, Barcelona have earmarked the Real Madrid youth product as a short-term successor to their former captain. They have added the player to their shortlist due to his comparatively cheap valuation of €6 million.

Earlier last year, Parejo had claimed that he was close to joining Xavi Hernandez's side in 2017. He told MARCA:

"I had the chance to play at Barcelona when [Ernesto] Valverde was there as their manager. It didn't happen and I preferred to be at Valencia because it was a big club that was fighting for a lot of important objectives back then."

Parejo, who is in the final year of his deal at the Estadi de la Ceramica, could prove to be a risk-free signing for the La Liga champions. While filling the void left by Busquets in a holding role, he could also mentor Pedri and Gavi.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola opens up on Barcelona target

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on Ilkay Gundogan's future of late. He said (h/t SPORT):

"We are interested and they are also interested. I hope he stays with us. I want him to do well, we are still fighting for him to stay. He is a player we are going to try to keep, we want him to stay, but we know Barça want him too."

Guardiola also showered huge praise on the former Borussia Dortmund and Nurnberg midfielder. He concluded:

"If they manage to take him, they are going to take a great and a spectacular player. I know that Xavi [Hernandez] has been calling him a lot recently. If in the end, he decides to go to Barça, I'll tell him to have a great time there."

Gundogan, 32, is in the final month of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium with contract extension talks said to be going on behind the scenes. Due to his situation, he has emerged as a top Barcelona target in the last few months.

Overall, the Vfl Bochum youth product has contributed 60 goals and 40 assists in 304 matches for Manchester City.

