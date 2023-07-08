Barcelona ponder sale of star they signed last summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering selling Raphina just a year removed from his arrival at Camp Nou.

Fichajes reports that the Blaugrana are contemplating placing the Brazilian attacker on the transfer list as he could raise a good fee. Arsenal and Chelsea are namedropped as two sides that will potentially make their move for the 26-year-old.

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds United last summer for €58 million and was regarded as one of the finest wingers in Europe at the time. He did manage 10 goals and 12 assists in 50 games across competitions in his debut campaign at Camp Nou.

However, Raphinha was not always a starter under Xavi and has reportedly not convinced the Spanish coach. The Brazilian was handed a consistent starting role in the second half of the season after Ousmane Dembele suffered an injury.

Xavi reportedly views Dembele as an undisputed starter for Barcelona, casting potential doubt over Raphinha's role in the side. He prefers playing on the right wing which is also the position adopted by the French attacker.

A return to the Premier League could be on the cards for Raphinha with Arsenal and Chelsea having missed out on his signature last summer. The Brazil international opted to join the Catalan giants over the two London rivals.

Barcelona decided against a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia

Lavia was a target for the Blaugrana until they heard his price tag.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Barcelona were interested in Southampton teenager Romeo Lavia. The Blaugrana look set to make further additions to their midfield following the capture of free agent Ilkay Gundogan.

However, the Saints' £50 million (€58.5 million) valuation of Lavia put Barca off a potential move for the Belgian midfielder. He has become a top target for Liverpool while Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping tabs.

Lavia impressed at St Mary's last season despite his side's relegation to the EFL Championship. He made 34 appearances across competitions, chipping in with two-goal contributions, and was a rock at the heart of their midfield.

The energetic midfielder is evidently on the radar of several of the Premier League's top clubs. However, a move to Barcelona isn't possible due to the Catalan giants' financial complications.

A move for former Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu seems more likely for Barca. However, his current club Girona are reportedly demanding €8 million for his signature which Xavi's side don't want to pay upfront, per Diario AS.

