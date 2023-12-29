Barcelona pondering summer move for Arsenal transfer target - Reports

According to reports, Barcelona are contemplating making a substantial financial commitment to reinforce their midfield with Arsenal target Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian holding midfielder has been a revelation this Premier League season, contributing five goals and three assists in 18 appearances. His performances have caught the attention of several European giants, including Arsenal, Manchester City, and Barcelona.

Arsenal have long harbored an interest in Luiz, and the North London club's pursuit of the player has been well-documented, according to GiveMeSport. Three previous bids, each reportedly in the region of £25 million, were rebuffed by Aston Villa in the summer of 2022.

Spanish media outlet Sport (via Football365) have reported that given his recent performances, Barcelona see Luiz as the perfect fit for their midfield. The report also claimed that the Villans value the midfielder at £100million. Aston Villa are enjoying a brilliant campaign under Unai Emery and are currently third in the Premier League at the half-way stage of the season.

Barcelona have been looking for Sergio Busquets' long-term replacement for a few seasons now. They signed Oriol Romeu in the summer, but the Spaniard has failed to live up to expectations in Catalonia.

It will be interesting to see if they can persuade the English club to part with their prized asset.

Arsenal eye opportune bid for Joao Cancelo amid Barcelona uncertainty: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the situation of Joao Cancelo at Barcelona with keen interest. The Gunners recognize the potential availability of the talented defender, and are set to renew their pursuit in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Cancelo has been on loan at Barcelona from Manchester City and has made a significant impact in La Liga. Cancelo has made 21 appearances for Barca this season, registering three goals and two assists across competitions.

Barca's intent to secure Cancelo on a permanent basis next year is evident, with Manchester City open to negotiations. However, the Catalans' financial constraints could pose a significant hurdle in their bid to retain Cancelo. According to Fichajes (via SportsMole), this uncertainty has prompted Arsenal to consider a move, rekindling their previous interest in the dynamic full-back.