Barcelona prepared to offer 3-year-contract to sign Arsenal target: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are prepared to offer a three-year contract to Arsenal target Ilkay Gundogan. The German midfielder will become a free agent in the summer as his Manchester City contract is set to expire.

Gundogan has been a crucial player for Manchester City this season with nine goals and seven assists in 49 matches across competitions.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for the former Borussia Dortmund star for a while now. Arsenal have thrown their hat in the mix as well, as Mikel Arteta looks to build a squad that can compete in the UEFA Champions League next season.

According to the aforementioned report, Barcelona are willing to offer Gundogan a three-year contract. Sergio Busquets will leave Barca in the summer along with Jordi Alba. The departures have given the Blaugrana some financial room to make new additions to the team in the summer.

Adding a player of Gundogan's experience and pedigree could prove to be massive for the La Liga giants. For now, though, the midfielder will be focused on helping City win the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Ilkay Gundogan urged to choose Barcelona over Arsenal by ESPN pundit

Ilkay Gundogan is currently one of the best midfielders in world football. He is proficient in all phases of play and is especially adept at finding space in the opposition's box.

A goalscoring midfielder of his pedigree is an asset to any club. Hence, it's understandable why clubs like Barca and Arsenal are looking to snap him up. ESPN pundit, Steve Nicol, though, believes that the German should join the Catalan giants instead of the north London club. He said (via Express):

"Why would Gundogan leave Manchester City? Why don’t you just take the year [extension]? Gundogan can go back to Germany any time he wants. That would make more sense [going to Barca] than going to Arsenal."

Nicol added:

"You’re leaving the best team to a team that you know are inferior, but you are going to play against them in the same league. If you are going to cut your ties, then I would go somewhere else. I would either go back to Germany, to Barcelona or to a club of that ilk."

Beyond his obvious value on the pitch, Gundogan would also add experience to a young Barcelona midfield, which consists of Pedri and Gavi. Whether they can convince the German to come to Catalonia remains to be seen.

