Barcelona prepared to offer up to €50 million for 25-year-old target - Reports

Barcelona are willing to return to the negotiating table with an improved bid for Raphinha after Leeds United rejected their initial offer of €35 million. They are prepared to meet the Whites' asking price of €50 million, albeit with the use of add-ons, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

Blaugrana are keen to strengthen their attacking options with the addition of a new winger in the summer. They have been heavily linked with a move for Raphinha in recent weeks and the Brazil international appears to be their top target.

Barcelona have a good relationship with Raphinha's agent Deco, who used to ply his trade for them. Agreeing personal terms with the attacker thus have not been an issue, with a five-year deal already in place.

The Catalans, though, are yet to strike a deal with Raphinha's employers Leeds. They have already had an offer of €35 million rejected by the Premier League club, who reportedly want €50 million for their star man.

(RAPHINHA): The obstacle in Raphinha's transfer to Barcelona is Leeds Utd. If they stay in the Premier League, they want at least €50m, having Ferran Torres' transfer as a reference.



Including Francisco Trincão in the deal is an option.



According to the aforementioned source, Xavi's side are prepared to fork out a sum of €50 million to land the Brazilian in the summer. They are willing to pay an initial sum of €40 million plus €10 million in add-ons for him.

However, Barcelona will not further improve their offer for Raphinha if the report is to be believed. It is up to Leeds to accept the proposal should the La Liga giants return to the negotiating table.

Barcelona keeping close eye on Leeds United's relegation battle

According to Fabrizio Romano, Raphinha has two release clauses in his contract with Leeds United. The Whites will be forced to sell the Brazilian for €25 million if they fail to retain Premier League status, while the release clause will be at €75 million if they stay in the top-flight.

Leeds currently sit 16th in the Premier League table with 29 points from 30 matches. They are seven points above 18th-placed Watford, who also have a game in hand.

Barcelona are thus waiting to see whether Leeds survive the Premier League relegation battle. They could acquire Raphinha's services for half the amount the Whites are asking for if they suffer relegation.

Meanwhile, The Athletic's resident Leeds reporter Phil Hay has quashed Romano's report about the release clause in Raphinha's contract. Hay insisted that the Brazilian does not have any such clause in his agreement with the Whites.

