Barcelona prepared to try and sign Manchester United defender: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to try and sign Manchester United youngster Marc Jurado. This is according to the program Que t'hi jugues on the radio station SER Catalunya.

While Jurado joined the Red Devils back in 2020, the 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the club. Jurado is a regular for the under-21 squad and recently played against Leeds United as Erik ten Hag's side managed a 2-0 win in their first pre-season game in Oslo, Norway.

He was previously a part of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and has also represented Spain at the u-19 level. The youngster operates as a right-back, a position the Catalans have been keen on bolstering in the summer transfer market.

The Blaugrana have also been linked with the likes Joao Cancelo and Pablo Maffeo to bolster their right-back position. However, a cost-effective signing like Jurado could help the club out in its dire financial situation.

Vitor Roque's agent claimed Manchester United tried to hijack the player's move to Barcelona

Vitor Roque recently completed a move to Barca from Athletico Paranense. The overall sum of the transfer is close to €60 million. The Brazilian prodighy will join the Blaugrana in 2024.

Roque's agent, however, claimed that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur tried to hijack the transfer and bid as much as €100 million for the highly-touted prospect. Speaking on the Charla Podcast, Andre Cury said:

"We received much bigger offers from Tottenham and Manchester United for Vitor Roque. It was over €100 million. But his career plan is well mapped out and we opted for Barcelona. The moment is not to look at the money but the career."

Vitor Roque is still only 18 and has the best years of his promising career ahead. The player is seemingly passionate about Barca. However, given his enormous talent, it shouldn't be surprising that other top European clubs were very much interested in acquiring his services.

Poll : 0 votes