Barcelona preparing to join Real Madrid in race to sign Erling Haaland: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly looking to challenge Real Madrid in the race for Erling Haaland. The Catalan side are getting their financial structure ready to sign the Manchester City star when he decides to leave the Premier League side.

As per a report in 90min, Haaland will look to join a La Liga side later in his career. He is reported to be a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona are looking to enter the race.

The Catalan side see the Norwegian as the ideal heir for 35-year-old Robert Lewandowski at the club. They are aware that they cannot afford to sign Haaland in their current financial situation and are working to get within the La Liga minutes soon.

SPORT have reported that the 22-year-old has a clause in his Manchester City contract that will come into effect next summer. The release clause reportedly stands at €200 million and any club can activate it.

Xavi wanted Haaland at Barcelona when he joined in November and believed that the striker only chose Manchester City for the money in 2022.

Barcelona rejected chance to sign Erling Haaland in 2020

Former Barca director Javier Bordas told Mundo Deportivo that the club rejected his suggestion to sign Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg. He claims that the club management did not see the striker as a player with 'Barca DNA' and opted against the move.

He added that the club went on to sign Kevin Prince-Boateng despite him suggesting Alvaro Morata and Dani Olmo along with Haaland. He said:

"Why was Haaland not signed? Because they [Barcelona] told me that he was not a player with the Barça DNA. A good player who would have given Luis Suarez competition was Morata. I talked to [former president] Josep Maria Bartomeu and he told me that he liked him very much."

He added:

"I did some work on him and the truth is that it was possible to bring him on loan, but the technical secretary dismissed it and Boateng came. I have recommended many more signings. Haaland, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo. I understand that Bartomeu paid attention to the technical secretary, but the truth is that these players could have come."

Bordas also revealed in 2017 that the Catlaan side rejected his advice to sign Kylian Mbappe and moved to Ousmane Dembele.