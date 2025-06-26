Barcelona preparing loan offer for exit-linked Manchester United star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a loan deal for exit-bound Manchester United star Marcus Rashford this summer. The Catalans have been on the lookout for a new winger in this window with the Englishman being one of their reported targets.

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim made it clear that Marcus Rashford is not in his plans, having benched him for multiple games last season. The Englishman then spent the latter half of the season, since January, on loan at Aston Villa. He is reportedly keen on joining Barcelona this season, after being heavily linked to an exit from Old Trafford.

According to journalists Shaun Connolly and Albert Fernandez (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona are considering a loan move to sign Marcus Rashford this summer. The Catalan side are exploring a one-year loan with no obligation to buy. The deal will reportedly include a loan fee, alongside the club covering a major portion of Rashford's salary.

The report further states that both Hansi Flick and Barcelona director Deco are fond of Marcus Rashford. The Englishman is a versatile attacker, making him a good fit in Flick's system. However, they wish to see if Rashford can perform well in LaLiga before considering any permanent move.

Marcus Rashford is also reportedly keen on the move and is willing to compromise on his salary to make it happen. His agent, Pini Zahavi, also seemingly shares a good relationship with president Joan Laporta. Meanwhile, Manchester United is reportedly open to letting the Englishman leave, making the deal a bigger possibility.

When Deco admitted Barcelona's transfer interest in Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford - Source: Getty

In an interview with Catalan station RAC1, Barcelona director Deco spoke at length about their plans in the summer transfer window. He confirmed the Catalans' interest in signing a winger, while mentioning Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford among targets.

"We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team," Deco said (via BBC).

Apart from Rashford, Barca are keen on signing Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams this summer. Recent reports suggest they are preparing to pay his reported €62 million release clause in July. However, Rashford's signing reportedly does not depend on Williams' signature, as the Catalans value his versatility.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyokeres. However, the player appears to prefer a move to Arsenal over joining the Red Devils. They have also signed Wolves star Matheus Cunha this summer.

