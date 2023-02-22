Barcelona are trying to disrupt contract talks between Diogo Dalot and Manchester United, as per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (h/t CaughtOffside).

The Portugal international has been one of the Red Devils' better players this season, featuring in 26 games across competitions. He has largely been preferred over Aaron Wan-Bissaka down the right-hand side of the defense.

He was signed for a fee of £19 million from FC Porto in 2018 as a player for the future. It seems that the move is finally paying dividends.

The 23-year-old, however, could leave as a free agent in the summer of 2024 if he doesn't pen fresh terms at Old Trafford. Manchester United are apparently yet to reach a breakthrough in contract talks with the Portuguese full-back.

Talks will continue also with Diogo Dalot who’s considered key part of the project. Manchester United are planning to insist for Marcus Rashford new contract — it’s top priority for Erik ten Hag & the board as current deal expires in 2024Talks will continue also with Diogo Dalot who’s considered key part of the project. Manchester United are planning to insist for Marcus Rashford new contract — it’s top priority for Erik ten Hag & the board as current deal expires in 2024 🚨🔴 #MUFC🇵🇹 Talks will continue also with Diogo Dalot who’s considered key part of the project. https://t.co/SvdFPgTTjq

Barcelona are believed to be monitoring the situation and waiting on the sidelines to pounce on Dalot should the opportunity arise. Manager Xavi Hernandez is currently devoid of quality options at right-back.

Hector Bellerin was sold to Sporting CP on a permanent basis in January while Sergi Roberto could leave as a free agent this summer. Sergino Dest, who is on loan at AC Milan, is reportedly surplus to requirements at the Spotify Camp Nou.

They recently signed Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy, but the 21-year-old right-back is expected to work his way up from Barca's B team. Hence, a move for Dalot makes complete sense for the Catalan giants.

However, it is clear that Manchester United will try to keep him at Old Trafford for a longer duration. They are supposedly keen to extend his contract by another five years.

Manchester United boss issues rallying call before Barcelona encounter

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged fans to turn up and make Old Trafford a fortress against Barcelona on Thursday (23 February).

(via Manchester United had eight video analysts at the Camp Nou for their Europa League clash against Barcelona(via @EduPolo Manchester United had eight video analysts at the Camp Nou for their Europa League clash against Barcelona 👀(via @EduPolo) https://t.co/rFHoWr41N0

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 last week. Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory against Leicester City in M16 on Sunday (19 February).

The Dutch tactician was seen signaling something to United fans before heading back to the tunnel after full-time against the Foxes. When asked what exactly he told the Old Trafford faithful, Ten Hag replied (h/t Official club website):

"I said: 'come Thursday, it is a big game. Make sure you are there and we are sure we can beat Barcelona together."

The Red Devils have beaten Barca just once in their last 11 encounters across competitions.

