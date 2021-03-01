Barcelona Presidential Candidate identifies Ronald Koeman successor: Report

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on his shortlist to replace Ronald Koeman at the club.

Laporta is looking for his second stint as Barcelona president. His first spell at the helm coincided with an incredible period for the club, with the first team amassing trophies under Pep Guardiola's stewardship.

According to reports on Catalan radio, news has emerged that Laporta now has Arteta in his sights. They also report that Laporta believes the move could follow the same path as the appointment of Guardiola, who replaced Rijkaard.

The report also states that Xavi Hernandez is reluctant to come back and lead Barcelona, which has played a part in Laporta zeroing in on Arteta.

With the departure of ex-President Josep Maria Bartomeu in 2020, it became clear that Koeman would be nothing more than just a stop-gap arrangement.

Koeman has overseen an average season with Barcelona, which has not helped the Dutchman's case for extending his stint at the club. Barcelona are second in the table in La Liga. However, they still need to bridge a considerable gap to catch leaders Atletico Madrid.

They are also 4-1 down after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain. They lie in a similar position in the Copa Del Rey, down 2-0 after the first leg of the semifinal against Sevilla.

Arteta has already worked under Guardiola as his assistant at Manchester City, earning rave reviews from the players and coaching staff alike.

Arteta has won two trophies at Arsenal, guiding the Gunners to the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield within his first year in charge of the north-London club.

According to The Mirror, Laporta is also said to be enthused by the idea of appointing Arteta because of his connections with Guardiola, and the style of football that he promises.

Arsenal are currently tenth in the Premier League. Arteta has done well to recover from an awful period in November and December when they slipped to 15th on the table.

They also edged out Benfica in a crucial Round-of-32 tie in the Europa League. They will now face Olympiacos in the next round.