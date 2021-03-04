Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta names Man City star as top transfer target - Reports

Barcelona will endure some tumultuous moments over the next few weeks as members of the club are set to vote for a new president on Sunday. The elections will take place in the immediate aftermath of the arrest of former President Josep Bartomeu earlier this week.

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, current CEO Oscar Grau and head of legal Roman Gomez Ponti have all been arrested today in relation to the Barcagate social media scandal.



According to the Daily Mail, presidential candidate Joan Laporta has named Sergio Aguero as a top transfer target for the Blaugrana this summer in the run-up to the election.

Laporta was club president during Barcelona's most dominant spell in recent history. He oversaw the Catalan-based club win 2 Champions Leagues and 3 League titles under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

According to the Daily Mail, Laporta believes that Aguero could help add goals to Ronald Koeman's side. It will also be a smart financial decision given the fact that the 32-year-old will be out of contract at Manchester City at the end of the season.

Aguero is also a close friend and a national teammate to Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

I'm convinced that if the other candidates win, Lionel Messi will not remain at Barcelona: Joan Laporta

Lionel Messi is nearing the end of his contract and will have to make a decision on his future at the end of the 2020/21 campaign. The Argentine is a big talking point ahead of Barcelona's presidential elections.

Ahead of the elections, Joan Laporta has talked up his relationship with the 33-year-old and claimed that Messi will not stay at Barcelona if any of the other candidates win.

"I have a great relationship with Leo and he will consider whatever proposal I make," Laporta said at a presidential debate. "I'm convinced that if the other candidates win, Messi will not remain at Barcelona."

Messi had a very public falling out with the previous hierarchy at Barcelona and claimed they were the main reason he was unable to force a move out of the Nou Camp last summer.

The Argentinian has been heavily linked with moves to Manchester City - where he could link up with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola - as well as Paris Saint Germain - where he could work with compatriots Mauricio Pochettino and Angel di Maria, as well as former teammate Neymar.