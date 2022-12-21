Barcelona pull out of race for Manchester United and Arsenal target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to stop pursuing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

As per Spanish publication AS (via The Hard Tackle), the Blaugrana will look for a new holding midfielder in the summer of 2023, but Neves is no longer on their list. They are rumored to be turning their attention to Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, who they have been linked with previously as well.

The links with Neves and Zubimendi have emerged as Barcelona look likely to lose veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets next summer. Busquets is in the final six months of his contract with no significant updates yet about a potential new deal to stay on at the Spotify Camp Nou.

According to the aforementioned report, Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez does not believe Neves is the ideal replacement for Busquets. Zubimendi is rumored to be a priority target, though he reportedly has a massive release clause.

This update involving Neves will likely be good news for Manchester United and Arsenal, who have been linked with the Wolves star previously. The midfielder's current contract at the Molineux is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Since joining the club from FC Porto in 2017, Neves has amassed 229 appearances across all competitions. He has scored 28 goals and laid out 12 assists. The 25-year-old is also a regular for Portugal and made five of his 37 appearances for A Selecao at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona, Manchester United and Arsenal will return to league action next week

Following a month-long break for the World Cup in Qatar, all of Europe's top five leagues will resume next week. Barcelona, Manchester United and Arsenal will all be in action between December 24 and 31.

United will notably play even earlier as they take on Burnley in an EFL Cup Round of 16 tie on Wednesday, December 21. Erik ten Hag's side will then return to Premier League football on December 27 against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United will play one more league match four days later against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

English top-flight leaders Arsenal, meanwhile, will be back in action on December 26 when they take on West Ham United. The Gunners will then meet Brighton & Hove Albion in another league clash on December 31.

Lastly, Barcelona have an extended break until the final day of 2022. The Catalans, who lead La Liga with 37 points from 14 matches, will compete in a league derby clash against RCD Espanyol on December 31.

