Barcelona are pursuing a concrete attempt to sign 18-year-old Real Madrid target - Reports

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona are looking to make an attempt to sign Real Madrid target Arda Guler. Guler is currently one of the top prospects in the European circuit.

The Turkish star currently plays for Fenerbahce. He made 35 appearances across competitions this past season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. He is named as 'The Turkish Messi' for his close control and ability on the ball.

Real Madrid were previously linked with the player, however, Los Blancos are yet to make a concrete offer. Barcelona, on the other hand, have been courting Guler for a long time. According to Di Marzio's report, the Blaugrana are looking to finally make a concrete offer.

Guler's nickname, 'The Turkish Messi', was given by a fan. Speaking about the moniker, the fan, named Max, said (via GOAL):

"I went to Barcelona to watch Messi before and it was really great to see him, So I thought Arda Guler, who is my favorite Fenerbahce player in the biggest game of the season, would deserve this nickname!"

It will be interesting to see if the 18-year-old Guler makes a switch to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Here's what former Real Madrid attacker Mesut Ozil said about Barcelona target Arda Guler

Mesut Ozil was one of the best attacking midfielders in the world in his heydey. Many even compared his tremendous technical abilities to that of Zinedine Zidane. Ozil played for Real Madrid for three seasons before joining Arsenal.

However, the German said that Guler, Barcelona's target, is a player who is better than him. The duo were teammates at Fenerbahce and coming from a player like Ozil, that's a huge compliment. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner said (via Sempre Milan):

“Is there a number 10 better than me? I can think of a name, I have a brother that I believe in, may God protect him: his name is Arda Güler.”

Arda Guler is touted to have a bright future ahead of him. Ahead of Real and Barca, clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal are also interested in him. Fans will keep a keen eye on Guler's development.

