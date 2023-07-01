Barcelona reach agreement in principle to sign Real Madrid target - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Real Madrid target and Fenerbahce midfielder Arda Guler.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the finest young talents in his age bracket. He has been with the Turkish side since the summer of 2019 and has since mustered nine goals and 12 assists in 51 senior games.

Guler's performances have apparently attracted the attention of Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan and Arsenal. But as per Gerard Romero (h/t BarcaUniversal), Barca sporting director Deco has an agreement in principle to bring him to Catalonia.

It remains to be seen if Guler, who has a €17.5 million release clause, arrives at Barca this summer. There is a chance that he spends the following season at Fenerbahce as the Catalan giants could use the time to sort out their finances.

Guler can play down the right flank but thrives playing in the No. 10 role. Even if he signs for the Catalan giants this summer, there is a chance he doesn't see much playing time in Xavi Hernandez's team.

Barca currently have Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie and Ilkay Gundogan as their options in central midfield. Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele, meanwhile, will compete for a starting berth down the right flank.

A move to La Liga will mean Guler leaves the club he grew up supporting. The Ankara-born midfielder is a childhood Fenerbahce fan and grew up idolizing club legend Alex de Souza who, like Guler, played as a No. 10. (h/t GOAL)

What Joan Laporta has said about Barcelona's interest in Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been after Fenerbahce's Arda Guler in recent weeks. But the Catalan club have seemingly taken the initiative.

Deco was in Istanbul on Thursday (June 29) to negotiate a deal for the teenager. He told Catalan radio channel TV3, via SportsMole:

"Today Deco was in Istanbul. La Liga allows us to make operations for next season without impacting on Fair Play. Arda Guler is a very talented player and we are trying to close the deal."

Barcelona spent July lightening their wage bill. Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Francisco Trincao and Samuel Umtiti will not be on the club's books next season. They have freed up some space on their books as a result of the departures.

It remains to be seen if they have done enough to have the luxury of onboarding Guler this summer itself.

Poll : 0 votes