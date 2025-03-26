Barcelona reach agreement to sign 21-year-old Spanish second-tier sensation in summer: Reports

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Almeria for the transfer of young right-back Marc Pubill ahead of the summer window, as per a report from Cule Mania. The Spanish giants have made no secret of their plans to sign a new right-back as cover for Jules Kounde this summer.

Club director Deco has considered multiple players for the role, but appears to have zeroed in on 21-year-old Almeria man Pubill, who was on the club's radar last summer as well. The report claimed that except for a few minor details, a deal has practically been agreed between Barcelona and the second-tier outfit for the youngster.

France international Kounde has had to play most of the minutes this season for Hansi Flick's side, logging over 3,500 minutes across 43 appearances in all competitions. The 26-year-old primarily has no back-up, seeing as academy graduate Hector Fort has not managed to convince the manager.

Barcelona were strongly linked with Brazil international Vanderson, as well as several others, but will now see Pubill join them in the summer.

Marc Pubill has scored once in 26 league appearances for Almeria this season, plus another four in the Copa del Rey. The Spain U-21 international has a contract until 2029, and is expected to cost around €15-20 million.

Barcelona hopeful of youngster's availability for Osasuna tie: Reports

Barcelona remain hopeful of teenage sensation Pau Cubarsi featuring in their LaLiga meeting with Osasuna on Thursday, March 27, as per latest reports. The 18-year-old was spotted in team training on Wednesday despite reports previously ruling him out of contention for the tie.

Cubarsi suffered an ankle injury on international duty last week and was forced to leave the Spain camp. SPORT report that the youngster is now in full training and can possibly play a role for La Blaugrana in the rescheduled game against Osasuna.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick will have most of his stars fit and available for the visit of Osasuna to Montjuic, with Inigo Martinez also returning from a knee problem this week. If fit, Cubarsi will be expected to feature from the start against the side from Pamplona.

