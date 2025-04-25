Barcelona ready to let 26-year-old star leave on free transfer this summer despite him having another year left on his contract: Reports

Barcelona are prepared to release 26-year-old goalkeeper Inaki Pena on a free transfer, even though he has another year left on his contract. According to a report from SPORT (via Barca Universal), this decision has arisen from Pena ending up as the third-ranked goalkeeper in the squad.

Ad

He has lost his place to Wojciech Szczesny, who was signed on a free transfer late last year, when Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a long-term injury. Pena had a brief stint between the sticks for the Blaugrana, but he did not impress Hansi Flick enough, and Szczesny's emergence was enough to sideline the 26-year-old.

Next season, Ter Stegen is widely expected to return to full fitness as the undisputed No. 1 for Barcelona. Szczesny will likely continue in his role as the German shot-stopper's deputy, opening the door for Inaki Pena's exit from the squad.

Ad

Trending

With Pena now surplus to requirements, the report has claimed that the club are prepared to release him for free, rather than sell him for a transfer fee. However, this may require mutual acknowledgement from the goalkeeper, who may not be too pleased with his dimmed importance under Hansi Flick this season.

It is worth noting that the 26-year-old has been a regular part of Barcelona's history over recent years. He grew through the youth setup since 2012 and joined the first team in 2022, where he often deputized for Ter Stegen. However, his time in Catalonia seems to be at an end.

Ad

Barcelona enter contract negotiation snag with Ballon d'Or contender

Barcelona have failed to come to an agreeable terms for contract extension with 2025 Ballon d'Or contender Raphinha. The 28-year-old winger is reportedly dissatisfied with the most recently proposed terms for a renewal, according to a report from Football Espana.

He has enjoyed a stellar season with the Blaugrana, racking up an astonishing return of 30 goals and 23 assists in merely 49 appearances. It is no surprise that Barca wish to tie him down for longer, but their offer has fallen short.

They were looking to extend his contract, which ends in 2027, by one year, with an additional optional year. However, Raphinha is not interested in this 1+1 type of extension, as he expects to be offered the stability that comes with two years upfront. Barcelona will need to submit new terms in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More