Barcelona ready to let 26-year-old star leave - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to part ways with goalkeeper Inaki Pena for financial reasons. Pena, who joined the Catalan club in 2022, has seen his game time diminish of late in the ongoing season.

When the 2024-25 campaign began, Marc-André ter Stegen was Barcelona’s first-choice goalkeeper. The German shot stopper picked up an injury in a LaLiga match against Villarreal on September 22, and Pena was subsequently handed the No. 1 role.

However, since the turn of the year, Pena has lost the coveted position to Wojciech Szczesny, who came out of retirement last summer.

Since Szczesny made his debut for Barcelona in a Copa del Rey match against UD Barbastro on January 4, 2024, he has been the club’s first choice in goal.

Given Szczesny’s continuous impressive performance in between the sticks, Barcelona are reportedly considering extending his contract. The Pole’s contract will expire this summer, and as per reports, extending his contract could jeopardize Inaki Pena’s stay at the Catalan club.

According to Sport, the news of Szczesny continuing his stay at Barcelona should be made official in April. To that end, Pena will find himself at the exit door. Pena’s current contract with La Blaugrana will expire in 2026, and negotiations for a contract extension for the Spaniard have stalled.

The report added that Pena no longer trusts Hansi Flick for game time and will not be looking for a new club. While Barca wants to make a profit by selling Pena, they are also open to letting him leave on a free transfer if they can retain a percentage of his future rights.

LaLiga clubs such as Celta Vigo and Real Betis, along with Turkish giants Galatasaray, are all reportedly monitoring the situation.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Barcelona’s plan on goalkeeper

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano corroborated the report that Barcelona and Wojciech Szczesny are set to agree on a new contract. Szczesny has played 1,586 minutes for the Catalan club this season in 18 appearances across competitions.

As per Sport, Hansi Flick has assured Szczesny about being in his plans. And while the Pole has reportedly been told that Marc-André ter Stegen will remain the starting goalie when he returns fully fit, he is ready to compete with his German shot stopper for the position.

Romano recently shed light on Szczesny’s continuity at the Catalan club. He wrote on his X account:

‘‘The verbal agreement between Wojciech Szczesny and Barça over new contract is almost done. Small details to be sorted with Szczesny’s final green light and then he will put pen to paper to a deal valid until June 2026. After board and Flick’s approval, deal very close.’’

Since joining Barca, Szczesny has conceded 16 goals and kept nine clean sheets for the Catalan club.

