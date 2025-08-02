Barcelona ready to let La Masia graduate leave the club this summer; prepared to accept offers over €30m: Reports

Barcelona could part ways with midfielder Marc Casado as they look to sell players in the ongoing summer transfer window. The LaLiga giants are reportedly willing to listen to offers from interested clubs for the defensive midfielder.

According to La Vanguardia (via Barca Universal), Casado has been informed that Blaugrana will entertain proposals for his potential sale. The aforementioned source also added that the 2024-25 LaLiga winners were willing to accept offers worth over €30 million for the youngster.

Over the last year, the 21-year-old has been an important player for the LaLiga giants. He was promoted to Barcelona's first team from Barca Atlètic before the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

In his debut season with the first-team squad, his impressive defensive displays in the midfield earned him a spot in Hansi Flick's starting XI. He registered 36 appearances across all competitions for Blaugrana, scoring once and registering six assists last term.

His ball-winning proficiency and defensive resilience likewise helped to strengthen the backline as Hansi Flick's side won a domestic treble. Despite his impressive performances, Barcelona could approve his sale to help generate funds this summer.

Amid the transfer reports, the La Masia graduate remains contracted at the Camp Nou till June 2028.

"I’ve had a very good relationship with the manager since he came" - Gavi on relationship with Barcelona's manager Hansi Flick

FC Barcelona v FC Seoul - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty

Midfielder Gavi has claimed that he shares a good relationship with Hansi Flick. The midfielder also thanked the German tactician for supporting him after moving to Camp Nou in May 2024.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard opened up about his relationship the German tactician, saying (via Barca Universal):

“The truth is that I’ve had a very good relationship with the manager since he came here. I think he loves me a lot and has always supported me. And that ultimately has nothing to do with it, because there will be people who say, ‘He’s just coming off the bench a lot of games.’ But that has nothing to do with it.”

Gavi also spoke about the competition with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri in midfield, labeling the duo as the best in the world. However, he added that he has the mentality to compete with any player, saying:

“For example, Frenkie or Pedri are very good in that position, and they’re the best in the world. And that’s the way it is. And it’s very difficult to win that position. But I’m sure that with the mentality I have, I can compete with any player. The manager has always believed in me, and I’m very happy with him. I hope he stays here for many more years.”

The 20-year-old registered three goals and three assists in 42 games for Barcelona last season. He will also be looking to compete for a start in Hansi Flick's setup next term.

