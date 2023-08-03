Barcelona ready to make move for €20 million rated Real Madrid target - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are ready to make a move for €20 million rated Real Madrid target Ivan Fresneda. The youngster, who currently plays for Real Valladolid, grabbed eyeballs with his bright performances during the 2022-23 season.

The 18-year-old made 24 appearances across competitions during the 2022-23 season and attracted the attention of clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid. He has a termination clause of €20 million in his contract. However, a deal can be attained through a fixed fee of €8 million along with variables of €10 million.

With Ousmane Dembele's impending departure, Barca will have the money to complete a move for Fresneda. However, Xavi is doubtful whether Fresneda is ready to become a starter in Barcelona's first XI. The Spanish coach is interested in other options with Joao Cancelo topping the wishlist.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Cancelo has agreed on personal terms with the Blaugrana. That said, the full-back could cost a fortune. Whether Barca can strike up a deal with Manchester City remains to be seen.

Real Madrid recently suffered a 3-0 pre-season defeat to Barcelona

Real Madrid and Barcelona faced off in a pre-season El Clasico before the start of the 2023-24 season. The two teams locked horns in a showdown in Dallas, which the Blaugrana won.

Los Blancos, though, were unlucky in front of the goal as they missed several golden opportunities throughout the course of the match. Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the result, telling the media (via Real Madrid's website):

"We played some good football. It was a decent game and we played well with and without the ball. We had our chances and we were very active. The worst thing is that we weren't well positioned on the set-piece for their first goal. Then we pressed too high for the last two goals. It hurts to lose, but I'm focusing on the good points."

Los Blancos finished behind Barca in the race for the La Liga title during the 2022-23 season. The two top Spanish clubs are once again expected to engage in a heated battle during the 2023-24 season.