Barcelona ready to offer 25-year-old star plus €20 million to Liverpool in exchange for Darwin Nunez: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offer French centre-back Jules Kounde plus cash to sign Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Liverpool. The Catalan side believe that the transfer would benefit both sides and help the players too.

As per a report in El Nacional, Barcelona value Nunez at €70 million and are keen on signing him this summer. They see him as the perfect partner for Robert Lewandowski, as Vitor Roque has not stepped up since joining the club in January.

The Catalan side are still in a financial crisis and are looking to make a player plus cash deal. They are looking to offer Kounde, who is valued at €50 million, along with €20 million cash for the Uruguayan forward.

Nunez sparked exit rumors earlier this month by removing all Liverpool related images from his Instagram account. However, reports suggest the Reds are unwilling to sell him before Arne Slot joins this summer.

Edgardo Lasalvia, Darwin Nunez's former agent, has backed the Liverpool forward to rediscover his lost form for the Reds. He believes that Nunez has the potential to become the best striker in the world and told WinWin.com (via Liverpool Echo):

"Darwin is one of the best current strikers in the world, I don't work with him anymore but I love him very much. We have overcome many challenges and difficulties together, including two knee operations. Thanks to our support and great love, and with his will and that of his family, he was able to overcome it."

Lasalvia added:

"I would like him to believe in himself again and remember everything he went through to get to his current place, and to rely on the people who really love him with or without success, with or without money, because he will succeed again in life and become the best striker in the world. Why did he miss easy chances? Footballers are human beings and these are just periods in their careers, they must be supported. Nunez can be a goalscorer wherever he plays, I hope it happens the best for the Liverpool team and its fans and the best for Darwin and his family."

Liverpool signed Nunez from Benfica for a reported £64 million fee, which could rise to £85 million with add-ons. He has scored 33 goals and provided 17 assists in 94 matches for the Reds since moving to Anfield.