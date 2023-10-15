Barcelona ready to offer Ansu Fati in swap deal to sign Premier League star who is wanted by Liverpool: Reports

Barcelona are keen on signing Liverpool target Kaoru Mitoma from Brighton & Hove Albion and are willing to offer Ansu Fati in a potential exchange deal.

This is as per reports from Spanish outlet El Nacional (via Mundo Deportivo), who have mentioned Barca manager Xavi Hernandez's admiration for the Japanese winger.

Barcelona signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid to plug the gaps they had in the attacking department. However, the Portuguese star is likely to return to his parent club following the expiration of his loan at the end of the current season. Due to the uncertainties around his situation at Barca, the club are looking at other options.

It is pretty clear that Xavi is keen on signing a winger the club can rely on for many years to come. Despite impressing in pre-season, Ansu Fati was sent out on loan to Brighton with the hopes he could find enough playing time and some much-needed confidence.

However, Fati has struggled with the Seagulls so far, prompting Barcelona to take action to secure their future.

Kaoru Mitoma has been one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League over the last two seasons. Since joining Brighton, he has made 52 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists.

Considering he is 26 and is a key member of Roberto De Zerbi's setup, the Seagulls could demand a fee of more than €50 million for their player.

With Liverpool also hovering, it remains to be seen where Mitoma lands up next season.

Former Liverpool midfielder has special clause in managerial contract

Former Liverpool midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso reportedly has a special clause in his deal, but it is valid for only three clubs.

As per German outlet Bild, Alonso would be allowed to leave Leverkusen for free in 2024, but only if one of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Liverpool approach him.

It is no coincidence that those three are the clubs in the clause, considering the Spaniard has represented each of them during his playing career.

Los Blancos are arguably in the best position to sign Xabi Alonso as their next manager as it looks like Carlo Ancelotti is set to depart at the end of this season.

It remains to be seen whether Alonso could potentially help Real Madrid to dethrone fierce rivals Barcelona yet again.