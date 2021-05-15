Barcelona ready to offload superstar forward at the right price - Reports

Barcelona are preparing for a mass exodus this summer. The club wants to rebuild their squad after a disappointing 2020-21 season. The team's hierarchy has lost patience with Antoine Griezmann and will reportedly let the striker go for the right price.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto:

"Barcelona would be willing to transfer Antoine Griezmann if the right offer arrives."

Barcelona will only sell Antoine Griezmann at the right price. The board will want to recoup their €120 million investment in the Frenchman. According to transfermarkt, Griezmann's current market value stands at €60 million, half of what Barcelona paid to Atletico Madrid.

El Barça estaría dispuesto a traspasar a Antoine Griezmann si llega la oferta correcta 🇫🇷 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 14, 2021

Barcelona chasing Antoine Griezmann replacements

Barcelona paid Atletico Madrid €120 million to land Antoine Griezmann in the summer of 2019. The club bought the Frenchman to replace Neymar and form a devastating new forward partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

But Griezmann has struggled to solidify his place at the Nou Camp and is now just a rotational option in the team.

Barcelona are now looking at replacements who could lead the line alongside Lionel Messi. The team will look towards younger players to replace the aging striker. Newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta is keen to make a move for Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland this summer.

Griezmann has only scored 12 goals in the league. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The Catalan giants are also looking at Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak if they cannot land the Norwegian.

Talks with Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero have also reportedly reached an advanced stage. The Argentine forward has not extended his contract at City and can leave for free in the summer.

🖥️ I'm convinced that Messi is closer to staying at Barcelona. I give him 55% chance he'll stay. Who won the Griezmann-Suárez change? Clearly, Atlético. Griezmann's signing was a mistake (via @LluisMascaro @DirectoGol) — FCBarcelonaFl 🏆 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) May 9, 2021

Griezmann will have a lot of suitors should Barcelona decide to sell him. According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, Diego Simeone is keen on bringing Antoine Griezmann back to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona are already looking at life after Antoine Griezmann. Even if the Frenchman is not sold in the upcoming window, he will certainly leave in the next.

Griezmann has made 97 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 16 assists. Despite scoring at a rate of one in three matches, the Frenchman has been unable to form a prolific partnership with Messi.

Barcelona would have expected more from a striker they paid €120 million to sign.