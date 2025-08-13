Barcelona ready to part ways with player they signed last year amid interest from PL sides: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering selling Dani Olmo in the ongoing transfer window amid interest from Premier League clubs. Olmo returned to the Catalan club last summer from RB Leipzig, having previously played for its youth setup.

Despite the hype surrounding the midfielder’s arrival, he played only a bit-part role in Barcelona’s domestic treble triumph last season. Across competitions, he made 39 appearances, starting just 13 LaLiga matches.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona have opened the door to Dani Olmo’s exit and are willing to listen to offers to sell him this summer, with interest coming from Premier League and Saudi Arabia. Tottenham Hotspur are said to be one of the leading suitors in England.

The report claims Barca’s decision to sell Olmo has been influenced by the player’s ongoing injury problems and the rise of Fermin Lopez, who stood out in the club’s preseason matches. His impressive form is believed to earn him a starting place in manager Hansi Flick’s squad this season.

Olmo suffered up injuries on three separate occasions during the 2024/25 campaign. While Flick values his talent, the German tactician believes the team needs players with greater physical consistency. This appears to have pushed the Spaniard further down the pecking order, especially with other creative options available.

Barcelona are still financially hamstrung and are reportedly looking to make a big sale this summer to generate funds for new signings. As per the abovementioned source, they value Olmo at around €60 million, roughly the amount they paid to sign him last season, and the same as his current market value. Olmo’s contract with Barcelona will expire in the summer of 2030.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick to hold transfer talks with sporting director Deco after Inigo Martinez’s departure

Hansi Flick revealed he will hold transfer discussions with sporting director Deco over their center-back option following Ingo Martinez’s move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Last week, a surprise development saw the defender terminate his contract with La Blaugrana and join Al-Nassr as a free agent.

Despite being 34, the Spanish defender played a key role in Barca’s domestic treble triumph last season, making 46 appearances across competitions. Speaking to reporters after the Joan Gamper Trophy game against Como, Flick said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I'll talk to Deco when he's here, and then we'll see. But right now, I don't think we'll sign."

With Barca set to defend their LaLiga title starting with a match against Mallorca this weekend, it is likely that Pau Cubarsi will be paired with either Ronald Araujo or Andreas Christensen in the heart of the defense.

