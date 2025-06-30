Barcelona ready to reignite interest in PL star as Nico Williams talks stall - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to reignite their transfer interest in Liverpool star Luis Diaz amid their talks stalling for the Nico Williams deal. The Catalans have been searching the market for a winger this summer, with Williams and Diaz being reported targets.

In the last few weeks, reports claimed Nico Williams was keen on joining Barcelona this summer after the club was unable to sign him last summer. The Catalans were preparing to pay his reported €62 million release clause as well. However, the latest reports claim talks for signing the Spaniard have been stalled after Williams' agent asked for explicit written guarantees for registration. Barcelona's previous issues with registering Dani Olmo and Pau Victor are well-documented, which explains the player's stance in this case.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona have not ruled out signing Liverpool star Luis Diaz this summer after talks to stall Nico Williams stopped. The Colombian remains a key target for the Catalans due to his versatility. However, the Reds have not opened talks with the Catalan side for now, and Diaz's agent has also not put enough pressure on the club to start negotiations.

Nico Williams is a much younger prospect compared to Luis Diaz and has a bright future ahead. He is also available at a cheaper price of €62 million, while Liverpool value Diaz at a reported €80 million. Meanwhile, Diaz has more experience than Williams at the highest level. It remains to be seen which forward joins Barca this summer, whilst keeping in mind their well-documented economic situation.

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste makes feelings clear about the Nico Williams saga with Athletic Club

Nico Williams - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with the media (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste shared his thoughts about the club's efforts to sign Nico Williams this summer. Yuste commented on the Catalans' complicated relationship with Athletic Club, who've raised concerns about Barca's financial situation with regards to the deal. He said:

"Nico is an Athletic player and we left the Assembly very satisfied, we have a great team with which we are very excited. Don’t worry that we are convinced that everything will be fine and we have the maximum illusion of getting as many titles as possible again. Barça has an increasingly sustainable economic situation, with which we can make, if necessary, any signing."

Yuste's comments came after Athletic Club raised concerns about Barca breaking financial regulations in an official letter to LaLiga. Multiple officials from the Basque side have also criticized Nico Williams for allegedly negotiating with the Catalans. However, La Blaugrana are reportedly calm and are set to prepare Williams' release clause in the first week of July.

