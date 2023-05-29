Barcelona ready to sell 23-year-old star for meagre €25 million fee: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to cash in on Ferran Torres ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Torres, 23, has struggled to shine at the Blaugrana since arriving from Manchester City for €55 million in the winter of 2022. He has failed to cement a first-team berth due to Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha's arrivals this season.

A right-footed versatile attacker blessed with pace and shooting, the 35-cap Spain international has dropped down in the pecking order at the Catalan club of late. He has started just 17 out of his 43 appearances so far this term.

According to AS, Barcelona are interested in offloading Torres this summer to raise transfer funds and also balance their financial books. They are hoping to recoup a fee of around €25 million for the Valencia academy graduate.

Torres, who has a contract until June 2027 at Camp Nou, has popped up as a top transfer target for Aston Villa in the past month, as per Football Insider. Villa boss Unai Emery is an admirer of the 2020-21 Premier League winner.

So far this season, the Spaniard has netted seven goals and laid out three assists in 1,815 minutes of action.

The La Liga winners, on the other hand, have also identified three other outgoings ahead of the next season. They are aiming to sell Ansu Fati and Franck Kessie to the highest bidder, while they are keen to loan out Pablo Torre.

Barcelona set Jules Kounde price tag amid rumors of transfer: Reports

Earlier last week, SPORT reported that Barcelona star Jules Kounde is discontent about his playing role and would be prepared to depart this summer. He has been used as a right-back instead of a centre-back this campaign.

According to reputed journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona are willing to hold talks for Kounde if they receive bids in the region of €90 million in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, they are reluctant to put the defender on the transfer list and are of the opinion that the Frenchman's representative is trying to negotiate a higher salary.

Kounde, 24, has established himself as a crucial starter at the Catalan giants since arriving on a permanent move from Sevilla for around €50 million last summer. He has registered one goal and six assists in 38 matches for them.

Should Barcelona opt to let go of Kounde on a permanent deal this summer, they will try to secure Villarreal star Juan Foyth's services as an ideal replacement, as per Romero. They are also currently monitoring a host of other right-back options, such as Diogo Dalot, Jeremie Frimpong, Benjamin Pavard, Thomas Meunier, and Joel Veltman.

