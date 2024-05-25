Barcelona ready to sell Raphinha to fund move for Chelsea and Manchester City target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to kickstart their summer business by selling winger Raphinha to fund a move for Spain international Nico Williams. The Spanish giants are keen on adding quality to their squad after a season of ups and downs, which has ended with the sacking of their manager.

German manager Hansi Flick is prepared to take over as the manager from the 2024-25 season, and will look to make changes to the squad where needed. One of the problematic positions this season has been the left wing position, where the squad lacks adequate depth.

Athletic Club star Nico Williams has emerged as one of the finest talents in Spanish football, helping his side claim Copa del Rey glory this season. The 21-year-old forward has been tipped to make a summer switch, with multiple clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City, keen on him.

Barcelona will look to keep the tricky winger in Spain as they plan to make a move for him but his reported €60 million price tag may prove to be a problem. SPORT reports that La Blaugrana will try to sell Brazilian forward Raphinha to fund a move for the youngster this summer.

Raphinha was one of the side's most impressive performers when fit but his contributions were considered less important than those of Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old emerged as one of the side's leaders this season and has become an undisputed starter for the side.

The emergence of Yamal, coupled with the need to free up funds, has reportedly made the club to place the 27-year-old former Leeds United man on the transfer list. Barcelona will look to sell him to the Premier League or Saudi League, where he has admirers.

Raphinha has contributed six goals and nine assists in 28 league appearances this season ahead of Barcelona's last game against Sevilla.

Barcelona prepared to sell superstar to Premier League giants - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to sell star defender Ronald Araujo to English giants Chelsea as part of their summer transfer business. TEAMtalk reports that the Uruguayan defender is in talks with the Blues over a switch this summer.

Araujo has been the subject of interest since January, with Bayern Munich having attempted to take him from Spain in the winter. The 25-year-old is wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea and could cost up to £85 million.

Chelsea are keen on signing a new centre-back to replace Thiago Silva, who has left the club for Fluminense. They are believed to be closing in on the signing of Araujo, who could potentially shore up the backline ahead of the appointment of a new manager.