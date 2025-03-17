Barcelona ready to sell Ronald Araujo to fund move for Liverpool star - Report

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell centre-back Ronald Araujo to make way for the signing of Liverpool star Luis Diaz this summer. The Catalan side have been hunting the market for a left-winger for a while now.

Diaz appears to be a great fit for Hansi Flick, who prefers to play an attacking brand of football. The Columbian winger is a key figure at Liverpool, contributing 13 goals and five assists in 42 appearances across competitions. However, Diaz's current contract with the Reds runs until June 2027, which means Barcelona will have to shell out a significant amount to secure his signing.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are open to selling key defender Ronald Araujo to fund Luis Diaz's signing. The Uruguayan centre-back renewed his contract until 2031 in January this year despite reported interest from the likes of Juventus and Arsenal. However, interested parties might reportedly still be keen on securing his signing based on Barca's willingness to sell.

Selling Ronald Araujo could be a bold decision for the Catalan side as he's been a regular starter for the club until last season. However, the pair of Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi has worked wonders for them under Hansi Flick this season. Araujo is no longer indisputable for Barca, leaving multiple options open for the Uruguayan.

The aforementioned report further suggests that sporting director Deco has opened transfer talks with Luis Diaz's camp. It remains to be seen how Barcelona paves the way for his signing in accordance with LaLiga's financial guidelines.

Barcelona and Liverpool in race to sign Lille striker Jonathan David: Reports

Jonathan David - Source: Getty

According to Fichajes.net (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona are set to give competition to Liverpool to sign Lille forward Jonathan David. The Canadian striker is set to become a free agent this summer.

David has risen to become one of the most significant forwards in Ligue 1, attracting transfer interest from big shots across Europe. The Canadian has contributed 23 goals and 10 assists in 41 outings across competitions. David's ability to play both a central and supporting role has made him an attractive option to reinforce the Blaugrana attack.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also keen on securing his services, especially with many of their forwards reportedly on their way out. The futures of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez are unsure at this point, and David could provide a lucrative solution.

However, the aforementioned report suggests that Barca's project seems more attractive to Jonathan David. The 25-year-old can hope for a more important and regular role with the Catalan side due to Robert Lewandowski's declining form.

