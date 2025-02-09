  • home icon
Barcelona ready to sell star player amid interest from Liverpool: Reports

By Debkalpa Banerjee
Modified Feb 09, 2025 08:45 GMT
Hansi Flick could lose one of his midfielders to Arne Slot
Hansi Flick could lose one of his midfielders to Arne Slot's side this summer.

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offload star midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has attracted interest from Liverpool, in the summer transfer window.

De Jong, 27, has dropped down in the Blaugrana's pecking order since returning from a long-term ankle injury. He has started only seven of his 22 total appearances this term, registering two goals and one assist.

Now, according to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Barcelona sporting director Deco is keen to sell De Jong due to Liverpool's recent interest in the midfielder. He has already held talks with the Anfield outfit's representatives to explore the possibility of a switch of the Ajax youth product.

De Jong, whose current deal will expire in June 2026, has registered 19 goals and 22 assists in 235 matches across all competitions for Barcelona. He has helped his club win four trophies, including one La Liga title.

Barcelona, who have reportedly slapped a price tag of close to £33 million on De Jong, have earmarked two potential replacements for the Dutch midfielder. Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is the favourite, while Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi is another viable option.

Former Premier League star names Barcelona as potential destination for Liverpool superstar

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is in the final five months of his contract and is eligible to hold talks with foreign clubs over a Bosman move now.

Speaking to betting outlet BoyleSports, ex-Southampton star Jose Fonte shared his two cents on the Reds star's future. He remarked (h/t Metro):

"Virgil van Dijk would thrive at Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich and I wouldn't be shocked to see him at one of those clubs next season. Those clubs will be looking for defenders who are as reliable as Van Dijk and they will all be looking if he gets to the end of the season without signing a contract."

Lavishing praise on his former Southampton teammate, Fonte added:

"He can still perform at the highest level and he has shown he can take care of himself. He will have no problem continuing at the highest level for another three or four years. Even if Van Dijk loses a bit of pace, he won't be slow. He will get even better in his positioning and his anticipation. He is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the history of football."

Van Dijk, 33, has been in brilliant form for Liverpool this campaign. He has scored three goals and registered one assist in 32 overall appearances for his side, helping Arne Slot's side keep 16 clean sheets in the process.

