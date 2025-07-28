Barcelona ready to terminate contract of midfielder to help register Marcus Rashford: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to terminate the contract of Oriol Romeu to register Marcus Rashford in LaLiga. The Manchester United star joined the Catalans for a season-long loan this summer with a reported option to buy.

Marcus Rashford has already made his debut for Barcelona, coming off the bench in their 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe in a friendly on Sunday (July 27). However, the Englishman has yet to be registered in LaLiga amid Barca's well-documented financial situation. The Catalan outfit has often been in the news for being unable to register their players on time, including Dani Olmo last season. Apart from Rashford, Barca will also have to register goalkeeper Joan Garcia and forward Roony Bardghji.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t SPORTBible), Barcelona are willing to terminate the contract of outcast midfielder Oriol Romeu to register Marcus Rashford this summer. Romeu is in the final year of his contract, set to end in June 2026, but Barca have reportedly asked him to look for another club.

Romeu spent the last season on loan at Girona and is reportedly not a part of Hansi Flick's plans. Moreover, Barcelona have multiple players ahead of Romeu to cover the pivot role, including Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado, and Marc Bernal next season. The Catalans are working on letting him leave to make way for registering their new signings.

"Flick can make me play good football" - Marcus Rashford opens up after his Barcelona debut

In an interview via Diario SPORT (h/t Barca Universal), Marcus Rashford credited Barcelona boss Hansi Flick for his performance against Vissel Kobe on Sunday. Although the Englishman has yet to score for the Catalans, he put up an impressive performance in the friendly. After the match, Rashford said:

"I know we managed to win the match today, but it’s very important to adapt to the team, get into the playing style, and deliver good football. I think we did that in both halves. (...) I believe Flick can make me play good football, and I think the reason I’m here is to help the team try to win."

The Englishman also addressed discussions about the position he would be expected to play in at Barca and added:

"Maybe I prefer the left side, but I can play in different positions – one of my strengths is being able to play across the front line. I play where the team needs me and try to score goals and create them from those positions."

Hansi Flick usually trusts Raphinha on the left, who had an excellent 2024-25 campaign. Rashford is unlikely to replace the Brazilian as a starter, but could be an important substitute. It remains to be seen if Flick experiments by playing him in other positions across the attack as well.

