Barcelona and Real Betis consider shared signing of 21-year-old midfielder: Reports 

Barcelona and Real Betis are considering sharing the signing of young Palmeiras midfield talent Danilo.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the Brazilian league, making 34 appearances last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Danilo is comfortable playing as the deepest midfielder, although is regularly used on the right side of a double pivot.

He has already earned a call-up to the Brazilian national squad, although he is yet to make his debut.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Barcelona and Betis are interested in sharing the signing of Danilo as they look to aid midfield issues.

Barca are looking to find a generational replacement for veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Betis will be looking to cover their backs if Guido Rodriguez leaves Estadio Benito Villamarín.

The two La Liga sides could be set to repeat a similar formula to how they signed Emerson Royal from Atlético Mineiro in 2019.

The Brazilian right-back arrived at Barca for €12 million and was sent to Betis for €6 million a month later.

He returned to the Nou Camp two years later for €14 million before departing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2021 for €25 million.

Barcelona and Betis were happy with the operation from a business standpoint and Emerson's contribution.

Palmeiras president Leila Perreira touched on speculation over Danilo potentially heading to Europe.

She told Globo Esporte in December:

“[Danilo] is a very important player for our squad. Up to this moment, we have not received any queries from teams abroad."

Perreira added:

“We are always attentive to the queries and wishes of the player. So far, we haven’t had any consultations. If we do, we’ll analyse what’s best for Palmeiras and the player.”

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino

Barca are keeping tabs on Firmino.

Firmino's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season, although he is reportedly leaning toward extending his stay at Anfield, per the Daily Mail.

However, Barcelona are believed to be among several European sides keeping an eye on developments regarding Firmino's situation.

The Brazilian forward has been in fine form this season, despite the arrival of club-record signing Darwin Nunez last summer.

He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 21 appearances across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Negotiations are ongoing on potential short term deal, but Firmino has to decide his future as Liverpool idea is very clear. Jurgen Klopp: “I want Roberto Firmino to stay at Liverpool and sign new deal with us”.Negotiations are ongoing on potential short term deal, but Firmino has to decide his future as Liverpool idea is very clear. Jurgen Klopp: “I want Roberto Firmino to stay at Liverpool and sign new deal with us”. 🚨🔴 #LFCNegotiations are ongoing on potential short term deal, but Firmino has to decide his future as Liverpool idea is very clear. https://t.co/rpAGbV7A09

Firmino, 31, would bring years of experience to the Nou Camp and perhaps help ease the goalscoring burden on Robert Lewandowski.

The Pole has bagged 13 of Barca's 34 league goals this campaign.

Xavi's side are in a title race with Real Madrid, level on 38 points, boasting a superior goal difference of seven goals.

The Blaugrana allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Chelsea this past summer and could do with more options in their central striker position.

Poll : 0 votes