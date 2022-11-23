Barcelona and Real Madrid battling each other to sign Borussia Dortmund forward - Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping an eye on Youssoufa Moukoko's situation at Borussia Dortmund, as per BILD (h/t SPORT).

The Cameroon-born Germany international has traveled to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after being named in manager Hansi Flick's 26-man squad. The 18-year-old could make his debut in the competition when Die Mannschaft face Japan on 23 November.

Moukoko is one of the hottest prospects in European football at the moment and his contract situation will pique the interest of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Moukoko is in the final year of his deal at the Westfalenstadion.

He has scored six goals and provided as many assists in 22 games across competitions this campaign. Erlin Haaland's summer departure to Manchester United has allowed Moukoko more playing time with Dortmund's senior side.

He has been with BVB since joining them from FC St. Pauli's youth side in the summer of 2016. But it wasn't until this campaign that Moukoko's abilities traversed the landscape of European football.

Barcelona signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer and allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave on deadline day. Memphis Depay is also expected to leave Camp Nou in 2023, which underlines Barca's need for another centre-forward.

Moukoko is at an age where he may not mind being a backup striker at a European super-club. Moreover, he will know that Lewandowski (33) is in the final stretch of his playing career.

The situation is no different at Real Madrid, where Karim Benzema (34) has been plagued by injury issues. A recent thigh injury has caused him to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France.

Benzema is also in the final two seasons of his contract, and there will come a time when manager Carlo Ancelotti will have to think about replacing him.

Youssoufa Moukoko gives verdict on Borussia Dortmund future amid Real Madrid and Barcelona links

Despite being linked to clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, Moukoko isn't eager to jump the gun when it comes to deciding on his next club.

He was recently asked about his future at Dortmund, to which he replied:

"I will make my decision at the right time. I feel very happy in Dortmund and I know that Edin Terzić [BVB manager] trusts me. You will already know if I decide to stay at Dortmund or not."

Moukoko made his international bow with Germany's senior side earlier this month when he played 66 minutes in his country's 1-0 friendly win against Oman on November 16.

