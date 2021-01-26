Reports: Barcelona and Real Madrid are plotting moves for Roma star Edin Dzeko

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Roma's Edin Dzeko with interest. Both Spanish giants are desperate to sign a top-quality striker, but currently, have limited funds to spend. Hence, they are considering a bargain deal for the 35-year-old in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Edin Dzeko is keen to leave AS Roma and would prefer to join a new club in this window. The Bosnian was heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, but it failed to materialize. He remained professional throughout the season, though, scoring seven goals in 15 Serie A appearances.

Reports suggest that Barcelona and Real Madrid are courting the Bosnian striker. Dzeko has been eager to leave Roma to join a club where he has a chance to fight for silverware. A move to one of the Spanish giants could be the last big move of his career.

Dzeko rose to prominence during his time at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, leading the club to the title in the 2008-09 season. Dzeko then sealed a move to Manchester City in the summer of 2011.

He won his first Premier League title in his debut season, but was often City's second-choice striker behind Sergio Aguero. After four trophy-ladden seasons at the club, Dzeko joined AS Roma on loan in search of more regular playing time.

He revived his career at Roma, and made the permanent switch to the Italian club the following season. Dzeko has now become one of the most lethal strikers in Europe and has often been linked with a move to one of Europe's top clubs.

Real Madrid and Barcelona linked with shock move for AS Roma star Edin Dzeko https://t.co/JtVYThAZG4 — footballespana (@footballespana_) January 25, 2021

Barcelona and Real Madrid are eager to sign Dzeko to boost their chances for silverware this season

Dzeko has netted seven goals in 15 appearances in the Serie A this season

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have endured disappointing starts to their 2020-21 campaigns.

The Spanish giants have been well off the pace in Europe as well as La Liga, and are going through a transitionary phase under their respective managers.

Despite many underwhelming results, both clubs are still in race for the La Liga title, as well as a potential Champions League crown. Thus, they will be interested in signing players that boost their chance of salvaging the season with a trophy.

Edin Dzeko would certainly fit in that bracket, given his experience and goal-scoring ability.